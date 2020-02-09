CCTVs and drones: Mumbai police make elaborate arrangements for MNS 'Mahamorcha' today

Mumbai: A large number of police personnel will be deployed along the route of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's morcha on Sunday in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The Raj Thackeray-led party has organised the march demanding eviction of illegal (Muslim) immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh staying in India. Thousands of MNS activists are expected to participate in the 'Mahamorcha', set to begin around 12 noon from Hindu Gymkhana along Marine Drive to the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Thackeray is scheduled to address the gathering at the Maidan.

"Apart from local police, personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (DRPF), Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), and additional 600 policemen will be deployed on the morcha route," the Mumbai Police spokesperson said. He also said that police personnel in civvies will mingle with the crowd to keep an eye on anti-social elements.