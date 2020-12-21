CCTV helps police nab man who killed 60-yr-old near Mahalaxmi

A week after a 60-year-old man was bludgeoned to death near the Mahalaxmi Railway station, the N M Joshi Marg police have nabbed the culprit. The accused identified as Surendra Saroj, 28, alias Sonu allegedly killed a pavement dweller due to previous enmity, said police. The police zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV footages from the area in which he was captured moving suspiciously.

The incident came to light on December 12, at around 5.30 am when the wife of deceased Naresh Shinde found him lying in pool of blood. His head was smashed with a concrete block. According to the police, Shinde used to live on the sidewalk near the railway station along with his wife Shobha, 60. Following the incident the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown person and began their investigation.

While checking the CCTV footages of the area they found a person moving suspiciously at the time of the incident. The same man was recorded by another camera near Saat Rasta, he allegedly attacked another person there that was also captured in CCTV camera. With the network of cameras recorded him walking from Arthur Road to Lower Parel railway station. He was also recorded in the railway station's camera while boarding a Borivali-bound train and later getting down at Dadar railway station.

Police tried to trace his identity with the CCTV images however; since he recently shifted to the area no one could identify him. Police then continued their search in Dadar area and finally nabbed him loitering near Shivaji Park area on Saturday, said police.

During the interrogation Soroj told the police that he had an argument with Shinde prior to incident, which led to the murder.