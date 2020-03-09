CBSE, ICSE civic school admissions: Language, difficulty level, transport top concerns for parents

Apart from overwhelming response for admissions to new CBSE and ICSE board Mumbai Public School (MPS) started by the BMC this year, the schools are facing several challenges at the ground level. Several parents have approached the CBSE-affiliated school at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari (E) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) school at Woollen Mill, Mahim with queries about language, transport, uniform, difficulty level and extra-curricular activities.

English language challenge vernacular medium schools

One of the major challenges is the medium of instruction at both the schools will be English, which is discouraging students from schools with regional languages. Jayantilal Kheda, a parent of a girl, seeking admission at the CBSE school in Jogeshwari, said, “My daughter studied till Class 4 in a Hindi-medium school. Now, I want to admit her in this school but here the language of instruction is English. It will be tough for her to cope with the curriculum.”

Rishwanti Mane, a parent at ICSE school, Mahim, said, “My son has studied in a semi-Marathi school where apart from maths and science, other subjects like social sciences were in Marathi. We speak Marathi at home but I want my son to improve his communication skills in English.”

Parents, don’t worry about English

The medium of instruction at both the schools will be English, with Marathi and Hindi as languages. Perin Bagli, member of the ICSE board, said, “The ICSE curriculum is curated in such a way it focuses on English as the main language. We initiate creative ways of teaching and learning which students enjoy and learn the English language. Both our students and teachers speak English in classrooms and we encourage them to speak in English with their peers outside school.”

Sujatha Hattangadi, a teacher who will teach the CBSE curriculum, said, “We are getting applications from parents, asking us if their wards could cope up with the English curriculum. We will understand the abilities of kids during counselling with parents. Students and parents should not get discouraged and disheartened.”

How do students commute as schools are far from the station?

As both schools are a bit far from the respective railway stations, students will be given radio frequency interface devices (RFID) cards, facilitating them to commute in BEST buses for free. Sainath Durge, a BMC education committee member, said, “Students can commute for free in BEST buses with RFID cards. Also, if there are a group of students coming from a particular area, we will start a special bus service.”

CBSE and ICSE curriculum is practical and skill-based

Francis Joseph, co-founder of the School Leaders’ Network (SLN), said, “We will focus on teaching-learning methods where students understand concepts rather than rote learning.” Rumana Godal, a teacher, said, “The private board curriculum focuses on practical learning, skill based programs, workshops, assignments and field trips. It will help the holistic development of a student.”

Demand for new uniforms for new MPS CBSE, ICSE school

Members working on the project have demanded new uniforms for students of the new CBSE and ICSE MPS schools. A teacher said, “Students will feel motivated if they have a different uniform. It will set an example for other parents and stud­ents to join in.” While a BMC ed­ucation officer added, “We ha­­ve designed a new logo for MPS schools. We can discuss the possibility of new uniforms unless it does not create a sense of differentiation among students.”