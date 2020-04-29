CBSE board exams once lockout over

Mumbai: To clear the reigning confusion among parents and students, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that it will conduct the pending board examinations of Class 10 and 12 after the lockdown is over.

The exams have not been cancelled but postponed, and adequate notice of 10 days will be given to all schools and stakeholders before starting the examinations. On Wednesday, the CBSE board tweeted stating, "Recently, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Class 10 board exams.

It is reiterated that the board's decision to hold the exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands, the same as mentioned in the circular dated April 1, 2020."