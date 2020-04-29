CBSE board exams once lockout over

Mumbai: To clear the reigning confusion among parents and students, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced that it will conduct the pending board examinations of Class 10 and 12 after the lockdown is over.
The exams have not been cancelled but postponed, and adequate notice of 10 days will be given to all schools and stakeholders before starting the examinations. On Wednesday, the CBSE board tweeted stating, "Recently, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Class 10 board exams.
It is reiterated that the board's decision to hold the exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands, the same as mentioned in the circular dated April 1, 2020."
In the circular dated April 1, the board stated that it will hold examinations for 29 subjects as and when it is in a position to do so.
CBSE 2020 board exams and competitive exams like NEET and JEE for medical, pharmacy and technical courses will be conducted when the government completely lifts the lockdown, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Human Resource Development Minister), said on Wednesday, while interacting with parents and teachers online.
Authorities of the CBSE board have urged all parents and students to follow only official announcements made on the CBSE board website.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)