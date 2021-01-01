CBSE Board exams from May 4 to June 10, announces Education Minister Nishank

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021, the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday. The results will be declared by July 15, the minister said.

Answering a long-standing query from students about the CBSE board exams, the minister, announced on video, "The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board theory examinations will commence from May 4 and end before June 10, 2021. Practical examinations will begin from March 1. The assessment of answer papers will be conducted as soon as the examinations are completed. Results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be declared by July 15."

Generally, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are conducted between February and March every academic year. But this year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic situation and delay in the academic cycle, the exams have been deferred by the Union Ministry of Education.

In addition, the CBSE has reduced 30 per cent of the curriculum for both these classes because of the pandemic, the closure of offline lectures in schools and the shift to online education. The minister said, "Students need not worry because the CBSE board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent. They should give their best and prepare well for their board exams as they have sufficient time."