CBSE announces Central Teacher Eligibility Test results on cbseresults.nic.in

Results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday at http://cbseresults.nic.in/ctetJan21/ctetJan21.htm. Candidates can check their results using their login on the website of CBSE and CTET.
The 14th edition of the exam was conducted on January 31, 2021. In Paper 1, 4,14,798 candidates have qualified out of a total of 12,47,217 candidates who appeared for the test. While in Paper 2, 2,39,501 candidates have qualified out of 11,044,54 candidates who appeared for the CTET this year.
Marksheets of these who have qualified in CTET will be available in the DigiLocker. The CBSE board said, "The qualifying certificates will be uploaded in the DigiLocker and qualifying candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number."
Also, the marksheets and eligibility certificates will contain an encrypted QR code to enhance security. This code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.
Candidates who clear the CTET will be eligible to apply for recruitment as teachers of Classes 1 to 8 in schools under the central government and schools under the administrative control of union territories in India. The CTET is held in 20 Indian languages twice a year.
The 14th edition of CTET was initially scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020. But the test was postponed to January 31, 2021 due to administrative reasons. The test was conducted at offline exam centres in 135 cities to maintain social distancing and prevent overcrowding amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.