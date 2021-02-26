CBSE announces Central Teacher Eligibility Test results on cbseresults.nic.in

Results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) have been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday at http://cbseresults.nic.in/ctetJan21/ctetJan21.htm. Candidates can check their results using their login on the website of CBSE and CTET.

The 14th edition of the exam was conducted on January 31, 2021. In Paper 1, 4,14,798 candidates have qualified out of a total of 12,47,217 candidates who appeared for the test. While in Paper 2, 2,39,501 candidates have qualified out of 11,044,54 candidates who appeared for the CTET this year.

Marksheets of these who have qualified in CTET will be available in the DigiLocker. The CBSE board said, "The qualifying certificates will be uploaded in the DigiLocker and qualifying candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number."