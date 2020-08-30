CBI team probing Sushant’s case met COVID-19 positive Bandra DCP; BMC says ‘we have anything to do with this’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case met Bandra DCP Abhishek Trimukhe last week after Supreme Court directed the transfer of probe.

According to a report by India Today, Trimukhe and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

The BMC has already given a blanket exemption to the CBI in terms of testing for the novel coronavirus.

However, when asked about their stand on the team coming in contact with the DCP, a senior BMC official said, “We don’t want to have anything to do with this. It is really up to them to take a call whether they feel there is a need to get themselves tested or not.”

The decision comes after Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was quarantined following the government’s guidelines.