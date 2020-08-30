CBI team probing Sushant’s case met COVID-19 positive Bandra DCP; BMC says ‘we have anything to do with this’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case met Bandra DCP Abhishek Trimukhe last week after Supreme Court directed the transfer of probe.
According to a report by India Today, Trimukhe and his family tested positive for COVID-19.
The BMC has already given a blanket exemption to the CBI in terms of testing for the novel coronavirus.
However, when asked about their stand on the team coming in contact with the DCP, a senior BMC official said, “We don’t want to have anything to do with this. It is really up to them to take a call whether they feel there is a need to get themselves tested or not.”
The decision comes after Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was quarantined following the government’s guidelines.
The apex court had questioned the quarantining of the IPS officer and said that it did not send a good message. The top court has also asked the state of Maharashtra to put on record the details of the investigation.
The CBI team arrived in Mumbai last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency's probe and has twice visited the Bandra flat, where the actor was found dead on June 14. The CBI has also visited Cooper Hospital twice and took the details of Sushant's autopsy, as well as the Waterstone resort where the actor had spent two months.
The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the order of the Central government after a request from the Bihar government after a complaint was filed by Sushant's father K.K.Singh.
The CBI has booked Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, ex-manager Shruti Modi and unknown others in the case.
