CBI takes DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody

On Sunday, a CBI team took DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
"A CBI team has taken Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan into custody. Satara Police has given them all required assistance and an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard upto Mumbai, on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others including their family members were placed in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar in western Maharashtra on April 23.
The Maharashtra police had earlier this week requested the CBI to take the custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that it will be inquired how 23 people of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.Both brothers are named as accused in the CBI's FIR pertaining to alleged swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.
The Wadhawan brothers were absconding since the case was registered against them in the first week of March. Thereafter, CBI had issued a non-bailable warrant against them from a special court.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)