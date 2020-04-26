CBI takes DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody

On Sunday, a CBI team took DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan into custody, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"A CBI team has taken Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan into custody. Satara Police has given them all required assistance and an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard upto Mumbai, on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others including their family members were placed in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar in western Maharashtra on April 23.