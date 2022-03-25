Maharashtra: CBI register two separate cases against GM & sales officer of IOCL in alleged bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against the General Manager, Chief Manager and Sales Officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Nagpur on the allegations of bribery of Rs 1 lakh in each case. Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in both cases.

According to the CBI, the first case has been registered on complaint against N. P. Rodge - General Manager (Retail Sales), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Nagpur and Manish Nandle - Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh by Rodge to execute an agreement with the present owner and also transfer of the ownership of retail outlet from the previous owner to the present owner.

It was further alleged that the accused directed the complainant to pay the bribe amount to Nandle.

The CBI laid a trap and Nandle was apprehended while demanding & accepting the bribe from the complainant, the agency officials informed on Friday.

According to the CBI, the second case has been registered on complaint against Sunil Golar, a Sales Officer, at IOCL Gondia on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for allegedly allowing the smooth functioning of the complainant’s Petrol Pump without any delay caused by IOCL in providing the stock and also previous favours rendered to the complainant.

In this case too, the CBI similarly laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting the bribe from the complainant.

