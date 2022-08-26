CBI nabs two govt officials in Nashik for corruption

CBI | Representative Image

In less than 24 hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) anti-corruption Nashik unit has netted two central government employees for corruption. A GST superintendent and a chief executive engineer of the Tribal Division have been arrested by the CBI team from Nashik for demanding and accepting bribes.

The CBI had recently started a camp office in Nashik to book errant central government officials demanding bribes. Nashik has a sizeable number of central government establishments, with the government security printing press and defence establishments based in the grape city. However, hardly any complaints of corruption come to the fore.

Tribal Division chief executive engineer Dinesh Kumar Bagul was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 28 lakh, while GST superintendent Ravindra Chavan was arrested from the CIDCO office in Nashik. Bagul was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe on Thursday, and subsequent raids at his home led to a seizure of Rs 98.63 lakh. Meanwhile, Chavan was arrested after complaints of bribe demands from local traders.

Earlier, the CBI's anti-corruption unit had arrested the headmaster and deputy teacher of a government-aided school in Soygaon (Nashik) for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,250 from a peon to add house rent allowance to their salary.