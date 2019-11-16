CBI must file FIR in Rafale case: Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday demanded the CBI file an FIR in the Rafale case, and claimed that the Supreme Court had not given a clean chit to the BJP-led NDA government in the matter.

At a press meet in Mumbai, Chavan said the Congress is demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged scam. The BJP rejoiced over the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions without reading the full judgment, the former CM said.