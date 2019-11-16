CBI must file FIR in Rafale case: Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday demanded the CBI file an FIR in the Rafale case, and claimed that the Supreme Court had not given a clean chit to the BJP-led NDA government in the matter.
At a press meet in Mumbai, Chavan said the Congress is demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged scam. The BJP rejoiced over the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions without reading the full judgment, the former CM said.
"In fact, instead of giving a clean chit to the Modi government, the apex court has asked for filing of FIR and probe through the CBI, and said that petitioners Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan and Yashwant Sinha be apprised of the investigation," Chavan said.
The judgment clearly states the Rafale case be probed by the CBI, he said. If there is no irregularity in the deal, the Modi govt should grant permission under section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to conduct a probe against the prime minister, Chavan said.
