CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

New Delhi: The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.

Deshmukh had resigned as the Maharashtra home minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

A team of of the central probe agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, collected all relevant documents and initiated the preliminary probe in compliance with the high court order, officials said.