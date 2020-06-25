CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, DHFL's Wadhawans

Mumbai: The CBI on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL co- founders Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and others in a quid-pro- quo case involving the private sector lender.

It is alleged that Kapoor's family received kickbacks for Yes Bank's investment in DHFL's debentures.

The charge sheet, filed before a special courthere, also named Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni, Diwan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), RKW Developers and DoIT Urban Ventures (India).

The Central probe agency had registered a case against Kapoor and others under IPC section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly defrauding Yes Bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in April this year, and they are nowin judicial custody.

Rana Kapoor is also in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a related case.

According to the CBI, Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank.

The scam took place between April to June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hitDewan Housing Finance CorporationLtd (DHFL), it said.

In return, Wadhawan allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters, the CBI said.