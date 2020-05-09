CBI court extends Wadhawan brothers' custody till May 10

The agency told the court that the accused were not co-operating with the probe and that there were voluminous documents they needed to confront them with. Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Bagoria appeared for the central agency.

Arguing against their continued custody with the agency, advocate for the Wadhawans, Subodh Desai told court that custodial interrogation was not required for the grounds cited by the CBI.

Special CBI judge VV Kathare noted in his order regarding the non-cooperation of the accused and need for confronting them with documents as grounds for extending their custody till May 10.

The Wadhwans have been in CBI custody since April 27 after being arrested the previous day. Friday’s was their fourth production for further custody since their arrest.

The agency had arrested the duo from Mahabaleshwar on April 26 where they had gone on April 8 with 21 members of their family violating the nationwide lockdown.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in the Yes bank scam where the bank is alleged to have made Rs.3,700 crore of investments in DHFL, of which the duo are promoters, in return for kickbacks of Rs. 600 crore to its founder and ex-CEO Rana Kapoor, a key accused in the fraud.