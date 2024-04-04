CBI Coordinates Return Of Red Notice Subject From Saudi Arabia Through Interpol Channels |

Mumbai: The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated via INTERPOL channels with National Central Bureau-Riyadh for a return to India (Mumbai) late yesterday.

from Saudi Arabia of a Red Notice subject Shri Shokat Ali, wanted by NIA in a gold smuggling case. He was earlier geo-located in Saudi Arabia with close follow up through INTERPOL.

Red Notice By CBI

A Red notice was got issued by CBI against him from INTERPOL General Secretariat on 13.09.2021. Red notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for location and arrest of accused.

The subject is wanted by NIA in a criminal case registered in 2020 for prosecution for offences of unlawful activities and criminal conspiracy. National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered case No. C36/2020/NIA/DLI dated 22.09.2020 related to seizure of smuggled gold bars at Jaipur International Airport, Rajasthan, India on 03.07.2020.

Man Co-Accused In Gold Smuggling Case

During the investigation it had been found that accused Shri Shokat Ali had conspired with his co-accused in illegal smuggling of gold bars from Saudi Arabia into India.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels.