CBI Books Man For Seeking Bribe To Clear Objections In IOCL Petrol Pump Dealership Allotment; Probe On |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into a case wherein a private person had allegedly sought bribe from a man, who had applied for dealership of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pump, for issuing Letter of Intent (LOI) after removing technical objections.

According to the CBI, a written complaint dated 05.02.2024 had been received from a Pune resident, alleging therein that he had applied for Retail Outlet dealership of the petrol pump online from IOCL on 26.09.2023 for location Village Pargaon Shingave to Manjarwadi for which he was selected through the draw, which was communicated to him vide mail dated 09.12.2023 and was asked to make available certain original documents.

Probe Reveals Involvement Of Alleged IOCL Official

"Later, Swapnil Agavane called the complainant on 15.12.2023 for uploading required documents where a Sales Officer of IOCL was also present. The said IOCL official also checked the documents of the complainant and instructed Agavane to upload it online, on which Agavane uploaded the requisite documents. Later, the complainant paid the Initial Security Deposit online and sent the receipt to Agavane and the IOCL official on WhatsApp," said a CBI official.

Thereafter, the complainant received communication dated 18.12.2023 regarding the proposed visit of the Land Evaluation Committee (LEV) on 30.12.2023. But on that day the committee did not visit and subsequently the IOCL official and Agavane visited the location on 03.01.2024 and during the visit the IOCL official told him that there was adjacent road and chowk near to the said land offered for establishing new petrol pump which may create difficulty in issuing Letter of Intent (LOI).

Read Also Punjab Police Ex-DSP Raka Ghirra Sentenced To 6 Years Rigorous Imprisonment In CBI Bribery Case

He added, "Thereafter Agavane and the IOCL official discussed something, and the official sat in his vehicle. Then, Agavane came to the complainant and told him that chowk and the adjacent road might create some technical difficulties and for that something is to be done which he will tell the complainant later. After some days, Agavane telephonically called the complainant informing him that the IOCL official had demanded Rs 3.5 lakh for issuing LOI after removing technical objections. The demand of undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means was verified and negotiated to Rs 2.5 lakhs by Agavane."