 CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were Communicated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were Communicated

CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were Communicated

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the plea by the wife of suspended arrested Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officer Sandeep Singh contending that the grounds of his arrest were communicated to the arrested officer and also to his wife and immediate supervisory officer Naveen Rana.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 03:39 AM IST
article-image
CBI | Representative image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the plea by the wife of suspended arrested Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officer Sandeep Singh contending that the grounds of his arrest were communicated to the arrested officer and also to his wife and immediate supervisory officer Naveen Rana. Therefore, there has been “no violation of any law / rule” in Singh’s arrest.

The CBI filed an affidavit in response to Singh’s wife, Divya Singh, seeking immediate release of her husband claiming that his arrest and detention were illegal. Her advocate Sujay Kantawalla contended that Singh was not provided grounds of his arrest as mandated by the law.

On August 7, Singh was arrested from Delhi based on a complaint filed by Mumbai based jeweller Vipul Thakker. The businessman alleged that Singh, an assistant director with ED, demanded Rs20 lakh for not arresting his son and then he started harassing the family. Singh was then brought to mumbai the next day on transit remand.

Singh, being a senior Public Servant, had committed the offence “clandestinely and his arrest was necessary for the purpose of proper investigation of the case, to prevent him from tampering with the evidence and from winning over the witnesses considering his official position…”, the CBI added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update
Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update
Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme, Cites Public Interest
Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme, Cites Public Interest
CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were Communicated
CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were Communicated
Maharashtra: Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik Unlikely To Be Appointed As State Election Commissioner; Nitin Kareer Emerging As Frontrunner
Maharashtra: Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik Unlikely To Be Appointed As State Election Commissioner; Nitin Kareer Emerging As Frontrunner

Opposing the plea, the probe agency, has claimed that the case is at the crucial stage and various incriminating evidences are coming forth, “The accused is highly placed, moneyed and influential person. Enlarging him on bail at this stage will be detrimental to the interest of investigation and further recovery of material evidence facts,” the CBI reply contended.

Singh was arrested red-handed while taking bribe and hence no notice was served to him. “The entire spectrum of his role appears to be too deep and needs thorough investigation,” the plea read. It added: “This is a case of corruption at high places and intricate financial transactions/records, the investigation of which is likely to be completed within the stipulated time of 60 days since arrest of the accused.”

Terming the petition as “frivilous, malafied and devoid of any merit”, CBI’s affdivt contends that the petitioner has suppressed facts. The investigating agency has emphasised that the arrest memo was furnihsed to Singh, which contained the grounds of arrest. Singh had acknowledged receipt of the memo by signing on the same.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...
article-image

Also, as per the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Snahita (BNSS), audio video recording of search and seizure of residence was done by CBI and the same is submitted before special judge. The matter is kept for hearing on September 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update

Mumbai: BMC's Nominal Fees For Shivaji Park In Dadar Under Review Amid Urgent Call For Policy Update

Mumbai News: High Court's Ban On PoP Ganesh Idols Sparks Controversy & Urgent Appeals From Local...

Mumbai News: High Court's Ban On PoP Ganesh Idols Sparks Controversy & Urgent Appeals From Local...

Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme,...

Bombay HC Rejects Petitions Against Maharashtra Government’s Tender For 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme,...

CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were...

CBI Asserts No Violation Of Law In ED Officer's Arrest, Claims Grounds Of Detention Were...

Mumbai: Marine Line's Sodawaterwala Agiary Commemorates 150th Anniversary on Zoroastrian 'All Souls...

Mumbai: Marine Line's Sodawaterwala Agiary Commemorates 150th Anniversary on Zoroastrian 'All Souls...