Caught On Camera: Man Offers Prayers At Temple In Thane, Then Cleans Out ₹15,000 From Donation Box

A bizarre incident was captured on CCTV camera on Wednesday morning in Thane city, Maharashtra, when a man offered prayers at a temple before pilfering Rs 15,000 from the donation box, according to the police.

According to the police, surveillance cameras recorded the man's presence at the Hanuman temple located near the railway station in Kopri around 8.30 am.

After offering his prayers before the deity, he proceeded to empty the donation box, containing approximately Rs 15,000 in cash, as confirmed by an official referencing the reviewed surveillance footage.

Watch the video here:

The incident was brought to attention when a female devotee discovered the "hundi" broken and raised an alert, recounted Deepak Shelar, a journalist present at the temple during the incident. Despite this, the individual successfully fled the scene.

The Kopri police have initiated a case and are currently conducting an investigation, the official further mentioned.