Caught on camera: KDMC officials beat vegetable vendor

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), sanitation department officials were caught on camera while they were beating a vegetable vendor brutally on the road in Dombivli on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at Aajade village naka near Krida Sankul ground in Dombivli at 6.30 am on Thursday.

In a video which was recorded by some passerby, showed that first two boys hitting the vendor with their hands and feet. Later, two onduty sanitation department officials beat him up with wooden sticks.

The vegetable vendor identified as Krishan Gupta, who is resident of Aajade village in Dombivli and lives with wife, three daughter and parents. He was a jobless due to the lockdown and decided to venture into a new business of selling vegetables to take care of his family.

According to victim, on Thursday morning, five to ten sanitation department personnels rushed to spot where he sold vegetables. They took off his weighing scale from his cart, following which, he questioned them about it. Thereafter, one of them beat him and later other officials to hit with wooden stick brutally.

Following which, he rushed to Manpada police station and booked a case against them. The Manpada police registered a Non Cognizable case under section 323, 504 of Indian Penal Code.

According to the victim, the accused Atul is a KDMC sanitation department employee. Atul along with other KDMC sanitation department employees live in Aajade village in Dombivli.

According to NC report, Atul and his two associates had come to the vendor’s cart and asked him about the low price of vegetables and later took off the weighing scale from the cart and beaten him up."

Dadahari Chaure senior police inspector Manpada Dombivli said, "We have registered a NC against the accused. We will investigate the matter."