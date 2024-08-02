Caught On Cam: Massive Wooden Hoarding Collapses At Sahajanand Chowk In Kalyan; Several Vehicles Damaged, None Injured |

Thane: A wooden hoarding collapsed in Thane district's Kalyan area on Friday morning, crushing three vehicles, according to a PTI report citing officials. The incident occurred around 10.30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area.

Despite the severity of the crash, there are no reports of any injuries so far reportedly in the accident. Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal told PTI that the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.

CCTV Footage Captures Crash

A CCTV footage of the crash has surfaced on the internet showing terrifying scenes of the collapse amid incessant rains in the area. In the video, one can see a thunderbolt, which probably struck the hoarding. Within moments, the massive hoarding can be seen coming down on the cars parked underneath.

Woman Narrowly Escapes Crash

A woman can be seen narrowly escaping the collapse as she passes from the sight within the nick of the moment of crash. However, another man with an umbrella can be seen entering the area at the right moment of the collapse. There are no injuries reported in the crash

A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, the official confirmed, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it. The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known. There are no reports of any action taken in the matter.

About Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

This incident comes to light months after a massive hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar due to very heavy rains and gusty winds. The billboard in the Ghatkopar area on May 13 came crashing down amid strong winds, leaving 17 dead and 64 injured as it left several people trapped underneath.

Several officials and directors of the media company that erected the hoarding faced action in the case which is still under investigation. Additionally, BMC also took action against several unauthorised hoardings in the city by taking them down with immediate effect.