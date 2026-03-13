'Cattle Shed Not A Place Within Public View’: Bombay HC Quashes Atrocities FIR Against Navi Mumbai Businessman

Bombay High Court quashes Atrocities Act FIR against a Navi Mumbai businessman, observing that a cattle shed cannot be considered a place within public view | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12: Holding that a cattle shed cannot be treated as a place within “public view,” the Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against a Navi Mumbai businessman accused of caste abuse.

Court examines requirement of ‘public view’

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Rajesh Patil held that the alleged incident occurred inside the complainant’s cattle shed and therefore did not satisfy the requirement of being in a place “within public view”, which is essential to attract offences under the Atrocities Act.

The court allowed a petition filed by Shailendra Bankebihari Singh, 51, a businessman residing in Navi Mumbai, seeking quashing of the FIR registered at Pali Police Station under the provisions of the Atrocities Act and the IPC.

Background of land dispute

The complaint was lodged by Laxman Raja Waghmare, 66, a wage labourer from Sudhagad taluka in Raigad district. According to the prosecution, Singh had fenced his agricultural land at Jambhulpada village, allegedly blocking a pathway used by villagers to access a hand pump. Following a meeting between villagers and Singh over the issue, tensions allegedly escalated.

Waghmare alleged that on November 25, 2022, while he was tethering cattle in his cattle shed, Singh came there and abused him by taking his caste name in the presence of his family members and a villager.

Defence claims FIR filed with ulterior motive

Senior advocate Rajiv Chavan, appearing for Singh, argued that the FIR was malicious and filed with an ulterior motive amid a land dispute. He pointed out that the complaint was lodged about 30 days after the alleged incident and that the alleged abuse took place inside a private cattle shed.

Court notes lack of independent witnesses

The bench noted that the witnesses cited by the complainant were either relatives or close acquaintances and that no independent witness was present at the time of the alleged incident.

“As per the contents of the FIR, the allegations of abusing the respondent on his caste were within the four walls of his cow shed,” the court observed. “It cannot be said to be a place within the public view, as none of the witnesses present at the scene of offence was an independent witness,” the bench added while allowing the petition and quashing the FIR.

