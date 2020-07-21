Case pendency in District, State Commissions may rise under new consumer law, say experts

With the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019 coming into force on Monday, experts in the field anticipate a rise in cases being filed at lower commissions resulting in a higher pendency under the new Act.

Among the major amendments to the 1986 Act has been a change in the pecuniary jurisdiction, that is, the district forums, now to be called district commissions, will be able to look into cases of value upto Rs. 1 crore. Earlier, a district forum’s pecuniary jurisdiction was up to Rs. 20 lakhs. Similarly, the state commissions can entertain cases of value upto Rs. 10 crores, while earlier the ceiling for them was Rs. 1 crore. National Commissions will look into cases involving transactions of above Rs. 10 crores now.

Adv. Uday Warunjikar, President of the Consumer Courts Advocates Association says that presently the total case pendency in consumer forums across Maharashtra is one lakh - of this 55 thousand cases are pending before the district forums and 45 thousand before the state commission. In comparison, the civil cases pending in the state are 12 lakh, of which over 75 thousand are pending before the Mumbai City Civil Court. “There is a possibility of increase in the number of cases before the lower commissions, with the pecuniary jurisdiction being increased,” he says, explaining that real estate cases of purchase value above Rs. 1 crore, or insurance cases such as shop insurance where coverage is above Rs. 1 crore will now be filed before the state commission.

Chairperson of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Shirish Deshpande says that increasing the pecuniary jurisdiction is definitely a good move, but now the government will have to improve the infrastructure and manpower of these commissions accordingly to meet the new practical challenges the amendment will bring at the lower levels.

Definition problematic

Experts have raised concerns that the definition of pecuniary jurisdiction in the new Act, in terms of the "value of goods or service paid as consideration" will cause difficulty to consumers. The earlier Act had included the compensation and damages claimed by the consumer too in the pecuniary jurisdiction.

Deshpande says for instance, if a consumer has bought a flat for over Rs. 1 crore, but has sought compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs from the builder for leakages within a short period of possession, as per the new Act, he will have to take the complaint to the state commission. “Though the compensation sought is within jurisdiction of the district commission, the consumer will have to approach the state commission as he paid over a crore for the flat and the district commission cannot handle the complaint as per the new definition,” he says. "This will lead to absurdities, with the higher commission dealing with cases claiming low compensation and vice versa," he adds.