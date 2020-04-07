Case filed against BJP MLA for visiting temple amid coronavirus lockdown

On Tuesday, a case was registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA for violating coronavirus lockdown norms.
According to a report on sakal.com, the case was registered after BJP MLA Sujitsingh Thakur visited Pandharpur temple and offered puja on the occasion of Chaitra Ekadshi. He, along with four others, visited the Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur.
This is not the first time when a political leader has violated lockdown norms. On Sunday, a case was registered against Maharashtra BJP MLA Dadarao Keche for allegedly violating lockdown rules when he asked people to gather at his residence to get free ration on the occasion of his birthday.
The case against Keche was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on late Sunday night.
On Tuesday, 23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 891. Out of the 23, the highest number of coronavirus cases were reported from BMC at 10, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (4), Ahmednagar (3), Buldhana and Nagpur (2 each) and Sangli and Thane (1 each), said the State Health Department.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)