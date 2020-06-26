Case against Indurikar Maharaj over his remarks on the timing of intercourse and gender of the child

A case has been registered against popular Marathi 'kirtankar' (preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar at a court in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra over his alleged remarks on the timing of intercourse and the gender of the child.

The medical superintendent of Sangamner tehsil in Ahmednagar said that the case against Indurikar was registered in First Class (Judicial Magistrate) court in Sangamner under relevant sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

During his kirtan (sermon) at a hamlet in Ahmednagar district held earlier this year, the preacher had reportedly said that intercourse by a couple on an even date would beget a male child, while on an odd date would result in the birth of a girl.

"If intercourse with a woman is done on even date, a male child is born and if intercourse is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. If intercourse is done at an inauspicious time, the child that is born would bring a bad name to the family. If the timing (of intercourse) is missed, the quality of output (child) will be sub-standard," he was heard saying in a video that had gone viral.