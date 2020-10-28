Car dealer asked to pay ₹21L to a customer he deceived with fake registration number

An automobile dealer was directed by a consumer commission to pay Rs. 21 lakhs to a customer who had paid Rs. 16.75 lakhs for an Innova car in early 2013 and was not given an RC book and given a bogus registration number.

The vehicle met with an accident and it is then that he got to learn that the registration number provided by the dealer is bogus and that his car is not registered at the RTO.

The commission said in its judgment that the complainant purchased the vehicle by paying huge amount of Rs. 16.75 lakhs, but the dealer in turn deceived the complainant by not providing RC book and allowing fake/bogus registration number. Further, it noted that after the vehicle met with an accident, the dealer failed to repair and hand it over to him.

Isreal Nadar had said in his complaint before the commission that the dealer Arpanna Motors Pvt. Ltd., Thane, did not provide an RC book for the car and had kept deferring it for one or the other reason. Nine months after the car was delivered, when he was travelling from Pune to Kalyan, the vehicle met with an accident and got badly damaged. Nadar contacted the dealer to give the RC book so that he could file a police complaint, but the dealer, as per Nadar's complaint, told him that he can get the vehicle repaired at his workshop and can later claim the amount from the insurance company. Nadar left the vehicle at his workshop, but the dealer neither repaired it nor handed it over to him, he complained.

The dealer demanded Rs. 3 lakhs for the repairs of the vehicle though it was insured, Nadar said. He had taken the vehicle on a loan and continues to pay its EMI’s, he told the commission.

The Thane resident learnt from the investigator of the insurance company when he made a claim for the damages that the vehicle was not registered at the RTO and a bogus registration number had been given to him by the dealer.

The dealer did not appear before it despite notice. The insurance company which Nadar had made an opponent too, repudiated his claim stating that the vehicle was not registered with the RTO and the FIR of the accident had not been filed.