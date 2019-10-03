Can’t do anything, but wait: Prashant Gaikwad

Mumbai: 33-year-old Prashant Gaikwad can do nothing but ‘wait’ for a response from the bank authorities as to when can he withdraw his and his family’s hard-earned money for his brother’s wedding and also to pay the bills of the contractors, who are renovating their house at his native place.

“After his retirement, my father had received Rs10 lakh from his company. The amount was straightway deposited in the PMC bank at our vicinity. Even my salary account is in the same bank and I have at least Rs2 lakh in it,” Prashant said.

“I am literally blank as to what would be our future because my brother’s wedding has been scheduled next month and all the money, which we were to use for the wedding is in the bank now. Even the to-be bride’s money has been kept in this bank,” Prashant added.

Prashant said he needs over Rs1000 a week for his father’s treatment and now with this ‘cap’ on the withdrawal limit, he has no clue how would he purchase it.