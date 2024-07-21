'Can't Allow Faith In Public Servants To Erode': Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court | File pic

The Bombay High Court refused to quash a case registered against a social worker for allegedly extorting and defaming a former Tehsildar observing that public faith in public servants cannot be allowed to erode.

The HC dismissed a petition filed by one Ajit Kulkarni, who claimed to be a social worker in Solapur, seeking quashing of the case filed against him in December 2002 by Prashant Bedase, a former Tehsildar in the Mohol tehsil office. He was booked on charges of criminal force against a public servant and deterring him from discharging his duty, extortion and defamation.

While refusing to quash the FIR, the HC said Kulkarni's threats to a public servant would easily amount to an obstruction of a public servant from carrying out his public duties, particularly when the threats are coupled with aggressive and menacing acts. “These acts are deprecated and need to be discouraged,” a bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Neela Gokhale said.

The court noted that it was most unfortunate that a public servant has been threatened and intimidated by defamatory material being circulated on social media to lower his reputation.

“Public faith in public servants cannot be allowed to erode. Such acts must be viewed seriously,” the court underlined.

A man raised concern about illegal mining in October 2022. Bedase assured that necessary action was taken against the errant company and that all documents were available. Despite this, the man called Kulkarni, who allegedly demanded Rs50,000 from Bedase and threatened to start a protest if his demands were not met.

Bedase then lodged a complaint alleging that Kulkarni sent him intimidating messages and defamed him with false messages.