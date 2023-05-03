Canadian jobs fraud: Mumbai police arrests 1 fraudster from Delhi, Nigerian kingpin at large | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Meghwadi police in Jogeshwari have arrested a man for allegedly duping several people under the pretext of offering bogus job opportunities in Canada.

The police said the key accused is a Nigerian national and probably the kingpin who employed people across India to carry out the scam. The police also claimed to have destroyed the Indian link of scammers within 10 days.

Duped people in name of formality and processing fees

The matter came to light when one of the complainants, Shweta Bansal, approached the police. In her statement, Bansal said she came across an advertisement for a job vacancy in a Canadian firm. She contacted them and was asked to pay Rs1.6 lakh as “formality and processing fees”. After she transferred the money, they became incommunicado. Realising that she had been duped, she approached the police and registered a complaint.

The police probe started by tracing the bank accounts used to receive the money and traced them to somewhere in Delhi. Subsequently, a team was deployed to arrest the identified accused, Anuj Naik, 27, in Delhi.

While interrogating Naik, the team found out that he was merely an “employee” in this fraud. “The accused was reporting to another accused, a Nigerian citizen named Chuka Ijanido, who we are looking for,” said a police official, adding that they had a huge Indian network comprising scammers “reporting” to Ijanido. “We have destroyed the Indian network within 10 days of filing the FIR,” further added the official. The police are currently looking for more complainants.

From Naik, the police seized several debit cards, SIM cards, election cards, Pan and Aadhaar cards, and cash amounting to Rs82,000. A case has been registered against the duo under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act.

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |