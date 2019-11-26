Cable operator shot at in Kalyan, 6 held

Thane: The Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) on Sunday arrested six persons, including the brother-in-law, who had given extortion to kill the husband of his sister as he would often thrash her.

The arrested accused have been identified as Munnawar Abdul Shaikh (32), Irshad Qureshi (28), Shahbaz Poke (19), Aftab (20), Nihad Karel (28) and Ismail Rijhwan alias Baba (29). They all are residents of Thane.

Baba is the brother-in-law of the victim, identified as Muddssar Majeed, alias Guddu (39 ), a cable operator in Kalyan rural. Baba’s elder sister had married Guddu 15 years ago.

Guddu used to beat her up. When Guddu’s wife got the news that his illicit relationship with a bargirl led to quarrel, she informed her brother Baba about it.

ACP NT Kadam, AEC, Thane, said, “Baba had given a supari (extortion) to Nihad. Nihad hired two men -- Munnawar and Irshad. Irshad fired two rounds at the victim, while Munnawar rode the bike. Shahbaz and Aftab provided information and followed the victim.”

The arrested accused were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody till November 29.