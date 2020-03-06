Cabinet sub-committee to iron clashes on NPR/NRC

Mumbai: In order to ensure that the contentious issue of CAA/NPR/NRC doesn't become the Achilles heal for the Maha Vikas Aaghadi(MVA) government, it has constituted a cabinet sub committee to suggest the policy and stand of MVA government on this issue.

The decision is important on the backdrop of the differences between three constituent parties on this issue. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly.

" Questions were being asked about what is our stand on NPR and NRC. The state cabinet met on Thursday and discussed this issue. We decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to ponder on this issue," said Thackeray.