Cabinet sub-committee to iron clashes on NPR/NRC

Mumbai: In order to ensure that the contentious issue of CAA/NPR/NRC doesn't become the Achilles heal for the Maha Vikas Aaghadi(MVA) government, it has constituted a cabinet sub committee to suggest the policy and stand of MVA government on this issue.
The decision is important on the backdrop of the differences between three constituent parties on this issue. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly.
" Questions were being asked about what is our stand on NPR and NRC. The state cabinet met on Thursday and discussed this issue. We decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to ponder on this issue," said Thackeray.
As per the cabinet decision the sub- committee will be headed by Transport and Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab who is also a close confidante of Thackeray.
Last month, CM Thackeray had supported NPR and said that it was just an extension of the census. NCP has objected to NPR but shown readiness to compromise if the questions are framed as per the Common Minimum Program of MVA.
However, Congress has rejected any chances of compromise on NPR and had demanded not to implement NPR in the state. The disagreement on the subject required a sub-committee. However, gauging the cracks in the coalition over the subject BJP may press for discussion on the subject in the next week.