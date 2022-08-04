Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health issues, Fadnavis leaves for Delhi | File Photo

Amidst the looming uncertainty over cabinet expansion, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has cancelled all engagements for the day owing to health issues.

Fadnavis has also cancelled all his engagements for the day and left for Delhi.

Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and became CM with the BJP's support.

The Thackeray-led Sena and Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have been questioning the delay in the cabinet expansion.

"We will soon expand our cabinet. Even as the cabinet expansion has not taken place, the government is working efficiently. We have taken multiple decisions that are people-oriented," Shinde told reporters in Pune on August 2.