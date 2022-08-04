e-Paper Get App

Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health issues, Fadnavis leaves for Delhi

Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and became CM with the BJP's support.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health issues, Fadnavis leaves for Delhi | File Photo

Amidst the looming uncertainty over cabinet expansion, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has cancelled all engagements for the day owing to health issues.

Fadnavis has also cancelled all his engagements for the day and left for Delhi.

Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and became CM with the BJP's support.

The Thackeray-led Sena and Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have been questioning the delay in the cabinet expansion.

"We will soon expand our cabinet. Even as the cabinet expansion has not taken place, the government is working efficiently. We have taken multiple decisions that are people-oriented," Shinde told reporters in Pune on August 2.

Read Also
Mumbai court says no to day-to-day trial in triple blasts case
article-image
HomeMumbaiCabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health issues, Fadnavis leaves for Delhi

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police

Delhi: Unclaimed tiffin box found in Rohini; 'nothing suspicious,' says police