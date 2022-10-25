e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCabinet expansion soon in Maharashtra, most of new entrants will be MoS: Devendra Fadnavis

Cabinet expansion soon in Maharashtra, most of new entrants will be MoS: Devendra Fadnavis

Talking to reporters at his official residence here, he also said that most of the new members will be Ministers of State.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Cabinet expansion soon in Maharashtra, most of new entrants will be MoS: Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo
Follow us on

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state cabinet would be expanded soon.

Talking to reporters at his official residence here, he also said that most of the new members will be Ministers of State.

''The expansion would be carried out soon," he said.

The state Council of Ministers at present has 18 cabinet ministers including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

There are nine ministers each from the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena and his ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

The present government took over on June 30 this year after the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress collapsed following Shinde's rebellion.

While on June 30 only Shinde and Fadnavis took oath, the first cabinet expansion took place on August 9.

The Council of Ministers can have up to 43 members in Maharashtra.

Read Also
Mumbai: Foreign national given documents in Hindi, HC quashes detention order by NCB
article-image

Asked when the long-awaited elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would take place, Fadnavis said it was for the courts to decide.

He was apparently referring to the petitions filed in the courts over BMC polls and OBC political quota.

The BJP leader agreed that it was not desirable to keep an important civic body like BMC under the control of an administrator for long.

Read Also
Diwali 2022: House gutted and 15 incidents of fire reported in Pune, no casualty
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Baha'i people to celebrate anniversary of two community founders

Mumbai: Baha'i people to celebrate anniversary of two community founders

Mumbai: Report establishes encroachment of 785 sqm of plot for Khar playground

Mumbai: Report establishes encroachment of 785 sqm of plot for Khar playground

Mumbai: School peon booked for sexual assault on student denied bail

Mumbai: School peon booked for sexual assault on student denied bail

Mumbai: Bhaubheej to rejuvenate bond between siblings

Mumbai: Bhaubheej to rejuvenate bond between siblings

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, accused of phone-tapping by Thackeray govt, likely to be empanelled in...

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, accused of phone-tapping by Thackeray govt, likely to be empanelled in...