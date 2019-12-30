Cabinet expansion: CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar give Soren swearing-in a miss

The swearing in ceremony was supposed to be a show of strength of opposition leaders as Soren invited a number of opposition leaders into the ceremony.

Both Uddhav and Pawar were expected after Shiv Sena snapped its 30-year-old ties with the BJP to form a government with the Congress and NCP following the Maharashtra assembly elections.

However, party functionaries from both Sena and NCP informed, the senior leaders skipped the event because they were busy with the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, which is to take place on December 30.

“Pawar saheb preferred to skip the swearing in ceremony because of the cabinet formation tomorrow. However he has send his regards and assured his support and well wishes to the newly elected CM,” said NCP Legislator and spokesperson, Nawab Malik to The Free Press Journal.

A senior Sena functionary who is also a legislator informed the same.

“Uddhav saab is busy with the final works of cabinet expansion, slated to take place tomorrow,” said the Sena leader.