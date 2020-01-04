CAA: Piyush Goyal slams Oppn for spreading ‘canards’

Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed the opposition parties for instigating youth on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and triggering violence by spreading "wrong perception" about the new law.

Speaking at IMC Centre at Churchgate here, as part of BJP's 10-day-long campaign aimed at mobilising support for the CAA, the Railway Minister alleged that the Congress has become "directionless" and in its bid to remain relevant, it was trying to spread rumours and spark violence.

"Ever since the Citizen Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament, they (opposition) started spreading wrong perception (about it) in the country. They tried to instigate youngsters and spread violence at different places," Goyal said.

Goyal alleged that in order to protect its own political interests, the Congress was misleading a specific class of people and trying to spread fear and instability in the country over the CAA.

Without naming BJP's former ally Shiv Sena, Goyal took a dig at it for its different stands in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

"Some confused parties had supported the CAB in the Lok Sabha, but after an immoral coalition with new friends (in Maharashtra), it walked away from Rajya Sabha (during the voting on CAB)," he said. The BJP leader said the party had given big promises, shouted slogans about Hindutva, but it has now turned away from them.