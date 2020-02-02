CAA: Yechury says RSS, BJP want to end secularism

Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government at the Centre for undermining secular democracy in the country, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury appealed to the people for non-cooperation with the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"We will follow the Mahatma Gandhi's disobedience movement to oppose NPR and NRC. We will not answer any question posed by the enumerator of NPR, and will not show any documents during the NRC process," Yechury said while delivering his speech in valedictory session of "Mumbai Collective".
"Amit Shah had already made it clear that NRC will be based upon NPR. The process of NPR is scheduled to begin from April 1, along with the census process. Everybody knows the questions asked for the Census, which we all should reply.
But, the enumerator will also ask more questions regarding NPR, which we should not answer. If we talks on the NPR, the registrar appointed for the NPR will classify some citizens as D, which means doubtful. The D category people will not be included in NRC," he stated.
BJP want to end secularism
"Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar had first propounded the two-nation theory by saying that Hindus and Muslims are two nations. Muslim League leader Mohammad Ali Jinnah agreed to this theory after two years. RSS and Mahasabha was eager to make this country as a Hindu nation, but our freedom fighters rejected this demand. Because more Muslims population of Pakistan had chosen India as their country. They knew only secular India can protect them," he said.
"RSS and BJP are still working on their agenda of creating a Hindu rashtra. CAA and NRC have been brought to isolate Muslims, whom they call termites. They want to weaken a secular democracy setup by this move," he said.
He spoke on the claim that the CAA was based on the Mahatma Gandhi's dream. "The President in his speech prepared by the Cabinet said that the CAA is based on Mahatma Gandhi's dream. He also quoted Gandhi's speech. But the quote mentioned was selectively edited and many sentences were deleted," he said, reading the 1948's full quotation of Gandhi .
"If we regard Muslims as fifth columnist then what will we do if Hindu and Sikhs are to be regarded as fifth columnist by Pakistani. We have to trust Muslims," Yechury said, reading the part of Gandhi's quotation omitted in the President speech.