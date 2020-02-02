CAA: Yechury says RSS, BJP want to end secularism

BJP want to end secularism

"Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar had first propounded the two-nation theory by saying that Hindus and Muslims are two nations. Muslim League leader Mohammad Ali Jinnah agreed to this theory after two years. RSS and Mahasabha was eager to make this country as a Hindu nation, but our freedom fighters rejected this demand. Because more Muslims population of Pakistan had chosen India as their country. They knew only secular India can protect them," he said.

"RSS and BJP are still working on their agenda of creating a Hindu rashtra. CAA and NRC have been brought to isolate Muslims, whom they call termites. They want to weaken a secular democracy setup by this move," he said.

He spoke on the claim that the CAA was based on the Mahatma Gandhi's dream. "The President in his speech prepared by the Cabinet said that the CAA is based on Mahatma Gandhi's dream. He also quoted Gandhi's speech. But the quote mentioned was selectively edited and many sentences were deleted," he said, reading the 1948's full quotation of Gandhi .

"If we regard Muslims as fifth columnist then what will we do if Hindu and Sikhs are to be regarded as fifth columnist by Pakistani. We have to trust Muslims," Yechury said, reading the part of Gandhi's quotation omitted in the President speech.