CAA protest: City sets example

There was a sprinkling of all faiths. The message was loud and empathic. That they simply cannot be torn asunder by any divisive legislation. That they had converged at the venue which kicked of India's freedom struggle was both a warning and a grim reminder of what lies ahead, if there is wanton disregard of people’s voice.

Similar huge protests were witnessed in the State's cultural-IT capital Pune, wine capital Nashik, orange city Nagpur, tourism capital Aurangabad, textiles hub Kolhapur, Solapur, Osmanabad, Palghar, Beed and Amravati.

Significantly, in all these cities, the participants included a sizeable number of Muslim women and men, with non-Muslims jumping onto the bandwagon with even greater vigour.

Participants, who carried huge banners and handmade posters with slogans and messages of communal amity, vociferously demanded that both the laws be citizenship laws be scrapped.

After long marches, the protestors staged a sit-in at various locations, raised anti-CAA/NRC slogans, sang patriotic songs in unison, and clapped or danced under the watchful eyes of the large number of security personnel deployed all over. This is intended to be a wake-up call to powers-that-be, said academician Ritu Dewan.