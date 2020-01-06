CAA on plate: Minister Piyush Goyal dines with Bollywood

Mumbai: Protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) gathered outside Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz and staged a protest on Sunday evening, where Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was meeting Bollywood celebrities over a special dinner to gain their support for CAA.

Protestors had come with placards, roses and even greeting cards for the celebrities and asked the police officials to pass them to the celebrities. Some protestors came with placards urging celebrities “not to disappoint their fans and reject CAA/NRC”.

According to reports, Kunal Kohli, Abhishek Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Urvashi Rautela, Vipul Shah, Kailash Kher, Annu Malik and Shann attended the dinner.

To spread a positive message about CAA, the Narendra Modi-led government was seeking the support of Bollywood and thus the discussion-cum-dinner with celebrities was organised.

Celebrities including Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani among others had been invited for the discussion. Security outside the hotel has been beefed up after the protest.