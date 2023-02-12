CA Suicide Case: Igatpuri police reach Mumbai city to record statements

CA Suicide Case: Igatpuri police in city to record statements | Pexels

Mumbai: In the case of a chartered accountant dying by suicide in a resort in Igatpuri, the police from there on Friday visited Mumbai to record statements of the Bhandup police and the family of the deceased.

Chirag Varaiya, 45, was found dead at the resort on Jan 29. He had told his family that he was going there to “relax”. A case of accidental death was registered by the Igatpuri police.

Rape accusation

In January, the Bhandup police had registered a case of rape against Varaiya after his former colleague had alleged rape. Meanwhile, Varaiya had registered a case of fraud against the woman.

The Igatpuri police wants to record statements to rule out abetment or foul play. Officials will also record the statement of the woman who had filed rape charges. The Bhandup police said they will cooperate fully with the investigation.

Read Also Indore: CA aspirant girl commits suicide

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)