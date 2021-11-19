By-election to 4,554 gram panchayats on December 21

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Thursday announced by-election to the 4,554 gram panchayats for the 6,130 vacant seats on December 21.

This is the third time the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners will be pitted against BJP in the ensuing by-polls after elections to 1,566 gram panchayats, whose tenure ended between April and June this year, were held on March 31 and 14,234 went to the polls on January 15. Both ruling and opposition have claimed a big win for them in those two elections.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said the by-election to the 4,554 gram panchayats for 6,130 posts was necessary as those posts fell vacant due to deaths, resignations, disqualification, and other reasons. The by-polls will be held on December 21.

According to the by-polls schedule declared by the State Election Commission, the nominations will be accepted from November 30 to December 6, 2021, while the scrutiny will take place on December 7, 2021. The deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers will be 3 pm on December 9, 2021, and on the same day, election symbols will be finalised.

Voting will take place on December 21, 2021, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

However, polling for the Gadchiroli district will take place from 7.30 am to 3.00 pm. Counting will take place on December 22, 2021, in all these places.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:50 AM IST