By 2025, nearly 25% of energy requirements in Maha will be from solar energy: Aaditya Thackeray



The minister also pointed out, in 2020, the state government had to shell out around Rs 13,000 crores to provide compensation for those who have been affected in natural catastrophes like cyclones and unseasonal rains.

"Climate action starts from all of us, now we have started to audit government expenses being spent on electricity and fossil fuels, we are emphasising more on video conference we are doing all these to minimise carbon footprints," stated the minister.

The state minister also pointed out, in the past three years the daily solid waste generated in Mumbai has fallen by 35 percent.

Aaditya stated in 2017, Mumbai was generating around 10,000 Mega Tonnes (MT) of solid waste daily which came down to 6,500 MT in 2020.

"Solid Waste management is need of the hour in Mumbai, by coming up with policies like plastic ban, we were able to control the daily waste output to some extent and we are working towards further minimising the daily generated waste," Thackeray stated.