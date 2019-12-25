'Buy my family' Rain-affected Maharashtra farmer puts up board in field

Washim: Having been upset over not getting compensation for his crops that got destroyed due to unseasonal rains, a farmer in Washim district's Kolgaon village has put up a board in his field requesting CM Thackeray-led government to either pay compensation or buy his family. The 30-year-old farmer, Vijay Shendage, said the governor had given a financial help of Rs8,000 per hectare but that was not enough. "All the crops of farmers were destroyed due to rain. The governor gave a financial help of Rs8,000 per hectare but it is not enough. Before coming to power, Uddhav Thackeray had said they will give aid of Rs25,000 per hectare. But he seems to have forgotten farmers after coming to power," Shendage told ANI. Malegaon Tehsildar Ravi Kale said the incident is unfortunate for an agrarian country. "I will talk to the concerned department," he said.