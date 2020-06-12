But what was the objective?: Twitter after Mumbai police get Segway electric scooters to patrol Marine Drive promenade

After the Segway electric scooters were inaugurated, netizens took to Twitter to put forth their opinion about it. Some hailed the state government, while some questioned the need for those the scooters, slamming the government for such an unnecessary expenditure. One user said, "How many policemen patrolling one small stretch?" Another user said, "First make best quality roads where segaways can run and stop this redundant expenditure and commission on awarding contracts."

