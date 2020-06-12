But what was the objective?: Twitter after Mumbai police get Segway electric scooters to patrol Marine Drive promenade

On Thursday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh inaugurated Segway electric scooters for police personnel at Marine Drive in south Mumbai.
Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote: "Home Minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP flagged off the first batch of Freego Self Balancing Scooters for Mumbai Police at Nariman Point. These will be deployed along all promenades in the city for crowd management & patrolling purposes."
After the Segway electric scooters were inaugurated, netizens took to Twitter to put forth their opinion about it. Some hailed the state government, while some questioned the need for those the scooters, slamming the government for such an unnecessary expenditure. One user said, "How many policemen patrolling one small stretch?" Another user said, "First make best quality roads where segaways can run and stop this redundant expenditure and commission on awarding contracts."
Here's what netizens had to say:
While fifty of these two-wheeled, self-balancing ‘personal transporters’ will be deployed in south Mumbai, they will be also introduced for cops in suburban Bandra, Juhu and Versova areas.
Anil Deshmukh said that home ministry was keen on modernisation of Maharashtra police force and wants them to be equipped with technology on par with global standards. The police personnel manning Segways will have public address system attached to their masks. They will also monitor social distancing, he said, adding that drones will provide additional cover to the police force.
(Inputs from PTI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)