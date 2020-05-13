Businessman cheated for Rs 12L while ordering safety gear and thermometers

A 36-year-old businessman was cheated to the tune of Rs 12 lakh while ordering Covid-19 safety gears and thermometers from a foreign company. After learning that he was duped, the businessman lodged a complaint of cheating at Borivali police station.

"Looking at the surge in demands for safety gears and thermometers amid coronavirus pandemic, we ordered for the gears. While searching for an exporter online, we came across a Ukraine-based company and contacted them on the number mentioned on their website.

“After the talks, a deal was reached upon and the company sent us an invoice of $16000 (Rs 12.3 lakh approx.) and asked us to transfer the amount to their account.”

As per the deal, the importers transferred the money online. However, few days after making the payment, they received a call from their bank stating that the company they are dealing with is a fraud company and the foreign bank has halted the transaction.

However, in order to return the money, the foreign bank stressed on registering the police complaint following which company approached Borivali police station and an offence of cheating was registered against the foreign company.