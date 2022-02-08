Business Advisory Committees to decide budget session to be held in Nagpur or in Mumbai

As the uncertainty looms large over the venue of the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature, the Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the state council and assembly will meet on February 15 in Mumbai to take stock of the pandemic and the preparations. The BACs will also take a call on whether to hold the upcoming budget session starting from February 28 at Nagpur or in Mumbai.

As per the announcement made at the end of the winter session in December, the budget session will be held at Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur. The winter session in 2020 and 2021 could not take place there due to a pandemic.

A senior officer from the state legislature secretariat told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ Business Advisory Committee of the state council will take place at 3 pm while the assembly at 4 pm on February 15 in Mumbai. These committees comprising the leaders from ruling and opposition parties will make a decision on the venue of the session.’’ A team led by the state legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat had conducted a three-day visit in the last week of January and discussed the ground level situation with the legislative affairs minister Anil Parab. In addition, the secretariat had also sent a letter to the Chief Secretary listing out the additional infrastructure and amenities that needed to be put in place in Nagpur if the BACs give their consents.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the high positivity rate and health infrastructure constraints at Nagpur are leading factors that will be taken into consideration. ‘’Another factor is at present the legislators’ hostel at Nagpur has been converted into a quarantine centre and it will be difficult to organize accommodation for the legislators in such a short span. On the contrary, Mumbai is better placed in terms of accommodation for legislators, low COVID 19 cases and adequate health infrastructure,’’ said another officer from the state legislature.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:31 PM IST