Bus fares charged from Pandharpur devotees; Minister Anil Parab orders probe

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Wednesday said action will be taken against officials who had charged bus fares from devotees who were taking Sant Nivruttinath's palkhi from Nashik to Pandharpur for 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

The minister said fares charged would be reimbursed immediately.

Taking to Twitter, Parab said a probe has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against the concerned officials who had charged fares from devotees.

Lakhs of 'warkaris', or devotees of Lord Vitthal, from Maharashtra and other states throng the temple in Pandharpur every year on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government cancelled the annual wari pilgrimage, which is characterised by people walking to Pandharpur with palanquins.

As per the state government norms, palkhis from all over Maharashtra were taken to Pandharpur in MSRTC buses.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar raised the issue of fares being charged for the transportation of the palkhi and criticised the government.

The government was talking about transporting the palkhis in a helicopter, but sent them by road instead and charged fares from devotees, he alleged.