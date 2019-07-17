Bureaucratic reshuffle in state

Mumbai: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has transferred 26 IAS officers in the state. While his close confidantes has been rewarded with key postings, CM still could not find an able IAS officer to lead the Home department.

Housing Secretary Sanjay Kumar is having additional charge of Home Department as Additional Chief Secretary and CM himself holding additional charge of Home department as Minister.

1984 batch IAS officer Sanjay Kumar is holding additional charge of Home since January of this year. But still state government could not appoint a dedicated full time Home Secretary for the state.

SR Daund, Secretary of General Administration department who successfully handled Maratha reservation issue has been rewarded as Konkan Divisional Commissioner. Sachin Kurve, who is originally from Nagpur is Uttarakhand Cadre IAS officer.

After Fadnavis became the CM, he was brought in Maharashtra as Nagpur District Collector in 2015. In April 2018, he was brought to Mumbai as Mumbai Sub-Urban District Collector in April 2018.

After one year, he got key posting Secretary to Chief Minister in CMO. Prashant Narnaware, another IAS officer originally from Nagpur has been transferred from Palghar Collector’s post to plum post in CIDCO as Joint MD.