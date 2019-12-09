Bureaucratic reshuffle: Forest secretary Vikas Kharge post as principal secretary to CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday carried out bureaucratic reshuffle by appointing forest secretary Vikas Kharge as the principal secretary to him. Bhushan Gagrani, who was principal secretary to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been retained as the principal secretary to CM.

Further, Nipun Vinayak has been posted as commissioner cum director, municipal administration and Sachin Kurve as vice chairman and managing director of Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC). Last week Suresh Kakani, who was MADC MD, was appointed as the additional municipal commissioner in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. He had replaced Ashwini Joshi who has now been posted as the Project Director of the Samarra Shikhsha Abhiyaan.

AS Rayate has been posted as the joint commissioner Sales Tax while Amol Yedge, who was director of information technology, has been appointed as the Amravati zilla parishad chief executive officer. Further, KH Bagate, who was an additional collector of Sardar Sarovar Project, has been shifted to Ratnagiri as the chief executive officer of the zilla parishad.

Earlier, Prerna Deshbhratar last week was appointed as the Collector of Beed district in place of Astik Kumar Pandey, who has now been posted as Aurangabad municipal commissioner. Thackeray, on Friday, also issued orders appointing Suman Chandra as Collector, Buldhana.