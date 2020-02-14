Bureaucratic churn continues; Uddhav replaces ex-CM’s team with new faces

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on a major bureaucratic overhaul spree, replacing the administrative team of his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis with his own. After transferring nine officers on Thursday, he transferred four more IAS officers on Friday.

After shunting out an official close to Fadnavis, Pallavi Darade, Thackeray on Thursday transferred Manisha Mhaiskar to the protocol department, which is considered relatively unimportant in administrative circles.

Mhaiskar, from Fadnavis's hometown Nagpur, was well-known as another of the former CM's favourites. She had been appointed principal secretary, urban development department, by Fadnavis. Now, she has been replaced by Mahesh Pathak, who is currently principal secretary, food and civil supplies. Mhaiskar was sidelined to the protocol department, which does not have any executive powers related to public welfare. The role of this department is primarily to organise state government events and welcome dignitaries to the state.

Chandrakant Dange, currently secretary in the general administration department (GAD), has been appointed commissioner of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. The Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Govind Bodke too has been replaced by Dr Vijay Suryavanshi. Suryavanshi is currently the collector of Raigad. Last week, CM Thackeray had visited the KDMC office and expressed unhappiness over the poor condition of the roads and other amenities in the area. This was a sign that Bodke would be replaced. He will now be joint managing director of Maharashtra Generation Company, Kalyan.

Jayashri Bhoj, managing director of the Maharashtra State Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, has been transferred as additional municipal commissioner to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. D M Mugalikar, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Saibaba Trust of Shirdi has been transferred as collector, Parbhani. Arun Dongre, collector of Nanded, will now work as the CEO of the Saibaba Trust. Sachindra Pratap Singh, the chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Warehousing Corporation will now be commissioner, animal husbandry.

M Devendra Singh, commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation, has been transferred to Yavatmal as collector.

P Shivashankar, currently the collector of Parbhani, has been transferred to Nanded as collector. Rajendra Bhosle, transferred from Solapur as collector to joint managing director of the Maha Generation Company at Kalyan, has now been transferred as additional divisional commissioner of Pune. Abhijeet Bangar, who was kept waiting after his transfer from the post of Nagpur municipal commissioner, has finally been posted as director of the textile department at Nagpur. Leena Bansod, the additional CEO of Washim Zilla Parishad, will now be the CEO of Nashik Zilla Parishad.