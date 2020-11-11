Bureaucracy Reshuffle: Government transfers 12 IAS officers

The Maha Vikas Aghadi Government on Tuesday transferred 12 IAS officers. Valsa R Nair Singh, IAS (1991) Principal Secretary and Special Enquiry Officer (1), General Administration Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary (Tourism), Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department. Singh was instrumental in bringing the Caravan Policy and also for initiating a slew of measures for ease of doing in the hospitality and tourism sector. Singh’s appointment comes days after the state cabinet has given approval to accord industry status for the hospitality sector in Maharashtra.

The government has appointed VP Phad (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), who is the Additional Divisional Commissioner (Entertainment) Aurangabad Division, as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Osmanaba. KH Bagate, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, Mumbai.

SL Patil, IAS (Appointment by Promotion in IAS) has been posted as Managing Director, MAHANAND, DV Swami, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), who is Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Nashik Division, Nashik has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Solapur.

Further, SR Chavan, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS),who is ,Deputy Commissioner (General), Pune Division, has been posted as Project Director, Jalswaraj Project, Navi Mmbai, KS Tawade, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), an Additional Collector (SG), CIDCO, Mumbai has been appointed as Managing Director, Shivsahi Punarvasan Projec while KV Dwivedi, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), an Additional Commissioner (SG), PMRDA, Pune as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, PMRDA, Pune.

The government has appointed SB Telang, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), who is the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nagpur Division as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Co-op Marketing Federation, Mumbai. In addition, ST Taksale, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), who is the Additional Divisional Commissioner, Aurangabad Division, will be the new Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Nagpur.

The government has posted PK Puri, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), who is Deputy Commissioner (Supply) Nashik Division, Nashik as Joint Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Mumbai. CD Joshi, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS), President, District Caste Scrutiny Committee, Mumbai City, has been posted as Commissioner, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Exam Cell, Mumbai.