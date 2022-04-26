'Bunty & Babli alleged that police behaved badly': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams Navneet and Ravi Rana; watch video

Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Amravati, had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming that she was not given water to drink and also faced casteist slurs at Khar police station after her "illegal" arrest last Saturday.

Countering her claims, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday tweeted a video of lawmaker couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana sipping tea while in police custody.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut slammed the Ranas and thanked the Mumbai Police for giving the couple a "befitting reply".

"I want to thank Mumbai Police Commissioner for giving befitting reply. Bunty & Babli (Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana) alleged that police behaved badly with them on the basis of their caste. LoP wrote to Union Home Secy for that woman, should apologise now," news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, meanwhile, said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis should apologise to Mumbai Police for alleging that they were acting like "servants" of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"Being treated worse than an animal".."Mumbai Police is acting like the servants of Maharashtra government"..MHA seeks report, here is the report. I repeat, the letter writer and their spokesperson owe an unconditional apology to @MumbaiPolice," Chaturvedi tweeted.

"Sh.Devendra Fadnavis, should apologise to Mumbai Police for his tirade against the most disciplined police force of India. The desperation is so obvious in his accusations against our police& also undermines the tremendous service they provide to keep the city safe,"she added tweeted.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:40 PM IST